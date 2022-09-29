SCBIO Refreshes Branding for South Carolina Life Sciences Organization, Launches New Website
Moves made as life sciences organization prepares to share South Carolina story more widely
As SCBIO and life sciences advance, we must share South Carolina's life sciences story more broadly and even more consistently...”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflective of South Carolina's dynamic, leading-edge and fastest-growing industry, SCBIO has introduced refreshed branding across all touchpoints and launched a dynamic new website to meet the needs of the organization and its thousands of life sciences constituents across the region.
— James Chappell, CEO, SCBIO
"Our members, our industry, and our world look and operate differently today than they did when SCBIO was formed more than a decade ago," said James Chappell, CEO of SCBIO, in announcing the new branding. "As SCBIO and our industry advance, we must share South Carolina's life sciences story more broadly and even more consistently. That led to this new visual identity and communications tools for use internally and externally."
Working with branding partner Stilwell & Company, the brand refresh includes a new logo, fonts, color palette, website, and numerous tools across all communications channels. The look and feel are rooted in the brand of the past yet with a fresh and contemporary look reflective of today's industry, Chappell added.
The relaunch is part of SCBIO’s strategic emphasis on developing an expanded visibility with key opinion leaders both domestically and globally, noted Mr. Chappell. The statewide life sciences organization, which represents more than 1,000 organizations statewide employing more than 87,000 professionals across the state, intends to present its brand to such diverse audiences as corporate pharma and medical device executives, healthcare and health IT leaders, top officials in government and higher education, and even to venture funds and sources of capital.
“This diverse industry necessarily has a wide range of audiences of importance; thus we need to tailor our messages and approaches to connect with many diverse stakeholders,” said Mr. Chappell. “With South Carolina’s life sciences growth outpacing that of all other Southeastern states since 2017, we needed a bold, fresh look to represent the industry across numerous touch points. We believe this achieves that goal.”
The new site is dynamic and a tool that Mr. Chappell fully envisions will continue to grow, deepen and evolve over time. Aspects of the site relaunch were driven by analysis of best-of-breed domestic competitors and industry resource sites, along with considering top characteristics demanded by today’s business power users.
The website features a host of additions and improvements, including implementation of a new customer relationship management system to better capture data and store information on the fast-expanding industry and its supporters. A security-enhanced WordPress architecture, plus expanded sections on SCBIO and its industry leadership and members, and detailed sections on each of its areas of strategic priority are also incorporated in the site.
Membership details, an in-real-time events calendar, industry news and an expanding resources section with free downloadable materials complete the first phase of the new website. Further sections will be added over the coming months as the organization positions itself as a central clearing house and connector of all-things-life-sciences in the Palmetto State.
Partner organizations can email Info@SCBIO.org to request a digital folder of the new graphics for use in displaying their involvement in SCBIO and support of the industry.
Earlier this year, Governor Henry McMaster issued a proclamation recognizing South Carolina Life Sciences Week in the Palmetto State in testament to its growth of more than 42% since 2017. The industry has a $25.7 billion annual economic impact in the state, ranking it among South Carolina’s largest economic contributors. And life sciences impact the entire state, with a current industry presence in 42 of 46 state counties.
For additional information on SCBIO, visit www.SCBIO.org.
