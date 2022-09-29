Submit Release
WVDOH continues paving campaign; awards $6 million in paving contracts

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced the award of seven new paving contracts worth more than $6 million on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, as a statewide paving campaign continues.
 
The contracts were among 16 construction contracts awarded from a bid letting conducted Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
 
Paving contracts awarded included:
  • West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on 29th Street Road in Huntington, with a bid of $413,508.98.
  • West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Daniels to Grandview Road in Raleigh County, with a bid of $606,871.60.
  • J.F. Allen Company was low bidder on a paving project on Georgetown Road in Lewis County, with a bid of $515,099.72.
  • Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Cove Road in Hancock County, with a bid of $912,989.55.
  • Strawser Construction Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Peach Tree Orchard to Muddlety in Nicholas County, with a bid of $1,037,394.90.
  • Alan Stone Co. Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on the Parkersburg Pond Run Trail and Bridge, with a bid of $1,359,864.
  • Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project between Normantown and Glenville Road, with a bid of $1,174,571.50.


Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.
 
When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.


