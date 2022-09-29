Motion Graphics [Animation] Market Projected to Hit $129.1 Billion by 2028 growing at 12.3% CAGR - Report by Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Motion Graphics Market finds that the increasing need to create an illusion on social media platforms is expediting the market growth. In addition, the growing advertisements and other promotional videos are anticipated to increase the development of the Global Motion Graphics Market during the forecast period.



The Global Motion Graphics Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 129.1 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 64.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Motion Graphics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Graphics Type (Animation, Live-Action with Animation Overlay, Slideshow (Photos/Images)), by Form (Art, Text, Photos, Video Clips), by Type (Emotive, Explainer, Promotional), by End User ( Education, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Construction & Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in Motion Graphics Market:

Cub Studio

Buzz Flick

Thinkmojo

Giant Ant

Covalent

FEVR

Spark house

Shoot You

Early Light Media

Commotion Engine

Demo Duck

Hornet

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The Global Motion Graphics Market was valued USD 64.3 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 129.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Motion Graphics industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increasing Trends in Motion Graphics Market to Drive the Market Growth

3D all over the place comes first in the list where a Motion Graphics Market artist emphasizes inserting the 3D elements everywhere, from the sales presentation to the game design. This implication is ever more successful in getting the user's attention and is trending significantly in today’s modern time. In addition, the mixing of 2D & 3D is thriving, seeing that people like how the video tells the story when graphics artists combine both the 2D & 3D. Some examples include integrating 2D & 3D animation and inserting 2D over-layers with movement. This trend is likely to be seen on a small scale in big-budget videos and digital advertisements. Hence, enhanced and differential promotional activities and the availability and visibility of a broad range of animated with real-life graphics on social media platforms will probably fuel the global Motion Graphics Market expansion.

Advertisements and Other Promotional Videos to Stimulate Market Growth

Several promotional and marketing strategies by most brands are likely to advance as the field of animated graphics advances. Also, the continuous advancements in infographics technology led the public to involve themselves more in Motion Graphics Market. Marketing and advertising agencies use different methods to promote their brands. Customized brand videos are becoming the best means to promote business. Customers are shown the advertisements, other promotional tags, and graphics on their social media via caches. As a result, Motion Graphics Market are engaging and versatile storytelling tools that make them a massive addition to the brand’s content marketing. This, in turn, is propelling the market development Motion Graphics Market.

Segment Analysis:

Graphics Type Animation Live-Action with Animation Overlay Slideshow (Photos/Images)

Form Art Text Photos Video Clips

Type Emotive Explainer Promotional

End User Education Media & Entertainment Healthcare Construction & Manufacturing Retail Other End Users

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



The report on Motion Graphics Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Motion Graphics Market

North America dominated the Global Motion Graphics Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. Particularly the United States will continue to participate as an important part, which cannot be unseen. This is mainly because of the growing adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of leading players in the North America. Furthermore, the increase in preference of this business for innovative graphics in the videos & photos form to offer the content to the viewers is the key aspect fuelling the regional market expansion of Motion Graphics Market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Motion Graphics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Graphics Type (Animation, Live-Action with Animation Overlay, Slideshow (Photos/Images)), by Form (Art, Text, Photos, Video Clips), by Type (Emotive, Explainer, Promotional), by End User ( Education, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Construction & Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

January 2021: Nacon announced the acquisition of Big Ant Studios, one of Australia’s top video game development studios. This exclusive acquisition agreement will allow Nacon to get hold of many critical Intellectual Property assets and profit from Big Ant’s remarkable expertise.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Motion Graphics Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Motion Graphics Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Graphics Type



• Animation



• Live-Action with Animation Overlay



• Slideshow (Photos/Images)



• Form



• Art



• Text



• Photos



• Video Clips



• Type



• Emotive



• Explainer



• Promotional



• End User



• Education



• Media & Entertainment



• Healthcare



• Construction & Manufacturing



• Retail



• Other End Users



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East and Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Cub Studio



• BuzzFlick



• Thinkmojo



• Giant Ant



• Covalent



• FEVR



• Sparkhouse



• Shoot You



• Early Light Media



• Commotion Engine



• Demo Duck



• Hornet Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

