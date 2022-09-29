Route 51 Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled to Occur as Needed in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Route 51 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Motorists can expect to see daylight single-lane restrictions along Route 51 in either direction from now until the end of November.

The single-lane restrictions will not occur every day but will be on an as needed basis to allow the contractor access to their staging area while working on the relocation of Finley Road.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

