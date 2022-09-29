Route 119 Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled to Begin Next Week in Fayette County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Route 119 in North Union Township, Fayette County. Repair operations are anticipated to begin on Monday evening, October 3 and anticipated to continue until Sunday morning, October 9, weather and operational dependent.

Motorists can expect nighttime single-lane traffic between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Route 119 both north and southbound between Main Street (Route 40/2040) Exit and Eberly Way during the operations.

Crews will be performing centerline and edge line repairs as part of a Surface Improvement Project which includes multiple routes throughout Fayette County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

