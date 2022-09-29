Submit Release
Interstate 70 Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled for Next Week in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Interstate 70 in Speers Borough, Washington County. The night-time restrictions will be in place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The westbound right-hand travel lane will be closed beginning Monday evening, October 3. Westbound repairs anticipated to be completed by October 10. The eastbound right-hand travel lane will be closed beginning Monday evening, October 10. Eastbound repairs anticipated to be completed by Monday morning, October 17.

The single lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform parapet repairs to the

Speers Bridge. Traffic will move unrestricted in the left-hand passing lane during working hours.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov  

# # # 

