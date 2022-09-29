An adventure in the wilderness turns out to be an unexpected treasure hunt
This children’s book by Randi McKinnon is a tale of two friends and how their adventure taught them an important lessonTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Magic Stones" is a children’s book written by Grandma Nor about how two friends, Pete and Molly, explored the mysterious cave their fathers always talked about. This cave has never been seen before and that curiosity led Pete and Molly to embark on their journey in the wilderness.
Surprisingly, they found the mysterious cave. As their adventure continues, they found the second cave wherein they see a pond filled with beautiful glistening flowers with sleeping fairies, and there were dragon skeletons, too.
A crying fairy approached Pete and Molly narrating their story of how they ended up in the cave and even showed them the skeleton of a dragon! Yes, a real dragon. The fairy began to shed tears and as the teardrops fell, one by one these turned into stones and then diamonds. Molly and Pete picked up the diamonds that they knew as “pebbles”. The two adventurous friends headed home and the adults found out that these pebbles were actually diamonds. Diamonds are expensive and could help their families.
The youngsters are in for a treat with this one-of-a-kind adventure. Children are reminded of how families remain to be the most important thing and to remember to be a sincere listener, friend, and sibling.
"The Magic Stones" by Grandma Nor is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. To know more about Grandma Nor’s works, biography and updates, visit her website at https://randinmckinnonbooks.com/ for more information.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other