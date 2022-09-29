Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Preserve at Kissing Camels Community in Colorado Springs

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it has opened for sales in its newest community, Preserve at Kissing Camels, at the well-established Kissing Camels gated master-planned community in Colorado Springs.

Preserve at Kissing Camels offers luxury single-story homes in six distinctive designs with pricing from the upper $700,000s. Homes include exterior landscaping and range from 1,704 to more than 2,123 square feet with 2 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 4 bathrooms.

“We encourage prospective home buyers to visit the community to see the home site selections and learn more about the available home designs,” said Eric Hunter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs.

The Kissing Camels community offers breathtaking views of Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods. Residents also enjoy the nearby access to hiking and numerous other recreational opportunities.

The championship 27-hole Kissing Camels Golf Course is the centerpiece of the community. In addition, the resort-style community offers an optional paid membership for the clubhouse, pools, fitness center, trails, tennis and pickleball courts, spa, and more. Kissing Camels is located just minutes from downtown and Northern Colorado Springs, featuring local shopping, dining, and entertainment.

The sales center for the new Toll Brothers Preserve at Kissing Camels community is open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment and for more information, visit TollBrothers.com/ColoradoSprings or call 719-928-4200.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

