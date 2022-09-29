Submit Release
Stack Bill to Allow Adjusted Sewer and Water Rates for Low-Income Households Advances

Trenton – In an effort to assist low-income residents, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Brian Stack that would provide affordable sewage service and water supply rates to eligible low-income households.

 

The bill, S-2526, would allow county and municipal units and authorities to reduce water, sewage, stormwater fees, and other charges for low-income households.

 

“Almost 140,000 New Jersey households are at least one month behind in paying more than $42.5 million owed in water bills,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “Additionally, 95 percent of the $24 million in aid under the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program remains unspent. Our residents should not be stressed about paying their bills when there are programs available to help them. Sewer and water services are basic necessities, and we must make it as affordable as possible for low-income New Jerseyans.”

 

Under the bill, the local unit or authority that establishes a reduction for low-income residents would be required to adopt procedures to determine eligibility for reductions.

 

The bill was released from the committee by a vote of 4-1.

