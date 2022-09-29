MDC offers free nature games and treats at HOWLoween Oct. 15 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Enjoy an autumn evening outdoors when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners host HOWLoween from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Special decorations and activity stations in the center’s native plant garden will welcome visitors of all ages for treats and fun. Visitors in costume for the season are welcome.

HOWLoween is hosted by MDC, the Kansas City Police Department, and other neighborhood partners. Visitors can take a hike on the Wild Side Walk through the garden for a close look at displays of nocturnal wildlife. Children will have a howling good time exploring nature stations like Track or Treat, The Bone Yard, Buggy Bistro, Operation Wildlife and much more.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is not required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. For more information, call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.