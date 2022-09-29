MDC to host beginner deer hunting event in Jefferson City on Oct. 15

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites beginner deer hunters ages 6 and older to an introductory event on deer hunting. This event will be held at Runge Nature Center from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Participants will be taught the basics of deer hunting including what to wear, how to scout for deer, hunting methods, safety practices, and regulations. An accompanying adult will be required for participants between the ages of 6-16 years old.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qp. For any questions about this event, please contact the instructor at becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.