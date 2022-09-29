Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,902 in the last 365 days.

MDC to host beginner deer hunting event in Jefferson City on Oct. 15

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites beginner deer hunters ages 6 and older to an introductory event on deer hunting. This event will be held at Runge Nature Center from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Participants will be taught the basics of deer hunting including what to wear, how to scout for deer, hunting methods, safety practices, and regulations. An accompanying adult will be required for participants between the ages of 6-16 years old.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qp. For any questions about this event, please contact the instructor at becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

You just read:

MDC to host beginner deer hunting event in Jefferson City on Oct. 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.