W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Relocation and Expansion of Chicago-area Technology Facility in Woodridge, Illinois.

W. Capra Consulting Group, a privately held Chicago-based professional services firm focused on helping retailers and solution providers enable secure commerce everywhere, announced this month the opening of a new Technology Lab in Woodridge, Illinois. It will be the home to the growing number of QA testing and certification services that W. Capra provides and will also serve as an innovation center for emerging retail technologies.

W. Capra opened their previous lab in Munster, Indiana, in 2016 and continues to see a growing need for industry leading expertise and outsourced testing services amongst its clients. At 5,500 square feet, the new lab in Woodridge, located about 25 miles from the W. Capra headquarters in downtown Chicago, is more than three times the size of the previous lab in Munster.

"We are beyond excited about our new Technology Lab. With the additional space and upgraded facility, we can continue to operate at the forefront of in-store and digital commerce technology and further support our clients with their testing and validation needs," said Patrick Raycroft, W. Capra Partner. "As the innovation around commerce systems continues to evolve, we will remain at the cutting edge of that technology. Our team has handled every type of configuration on existing POS systems and will keep doing so on these emerging solutions."

With over two decades of experience delivering transformation to in-store and digital commerce technology, W. Capra has built long-standing relationships with both suppliers and retailers that rely upon W. Capra's Lab and QA services to provide trusted, unbiased analysis of retail technology solutions. Raycroft added, "With all of our testing rigs in the new location, we will be able to manage our clients' QA testing more effectively, optimize our testing processes, and continue to hone our industry-leading QA practices. We look forward to having all of our knowledge and technology in one space with opportunities to expand and enhance our lab services for our clients, both new and existing."

About W. Capra Consulting Group

W. Capra is a global professional services company focused on helping retailers and solution providers enable secure commerce everywhere. Leveraging our breadth of industry expertise and innovative thought leadership, we help our clients elevate the consumer experience, optimize operations, minimize risk, and drive profitability. Our team of experts supports some of the world's most well-known consumer brands with their business and technology initiatives across the full project cycle, through Strategy, Technology, Operations, and Transformation services.

