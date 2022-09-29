Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,902 in the last 365 days.

Ammonia Market Forecast by Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx), Region, Top Countries and Companies, Feedstock, Key Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2030

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ammonia Market Forecast by Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx), Region, Top Countries and Companies, Feedstock, Key Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323773/?utm_source=GNW
61 mtpa in 2030. Around 102 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in the Former Soviet Union (FSU), Asia, and the Middle East. Among countries the major capacity additions are from China, Russia and the US with 67.9 mtpa, 20.7 mtpa, and 18.8 mtpa respectively.

Scope
- Global Ammonia capacity outlook by region
- Global Ammonia outlook by country
- Ammonia planned and announced projects details
- Capacity share of the major Ammonia producers globally
- Global Ammonia capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global Ammonia capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Ammonia plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global Ammonia industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Ammonia capacity data.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323773/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________


Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

You just read:

Ammonia Market Forecast by Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx), Region, Top Countries and Companies, Feedstock, Key Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2030

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.