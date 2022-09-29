Win a Once-in-a-lifetime Trip to the CPT Caribbean With Juicy Stakes Casino

Your chance to win a fantastic $3,000 prize package

The CPT Caribbean is back in business this November and you could be part of one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year, courtesy of Juicy Stakes.

The 2022 tournament takes place between 2nd-7th November on the idyllic island of St. Maarten, where a scorching $75,000 GTD prize pool awaits in the sweltering sunshine. And a $3,100 prize package to take you there must be won this weekend by one Juicy Stakes player.

That lucky player will bask in the beautiful backdrop of this tropical temptation, with sun, sea, sand and a soothing stay at the Sonesta guaranteed. Here's everything that's on offer:

$1,200 buy-in for the CPT Caribbean $75,000 GTD

Five-night stay for two at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

$100 Free Cash Game Buy-In

All meals and beverages included

To be a part of it, players will need to compete in Juicy Stakes' CPT St. Maarten Final, which takes place this Sunday at 5pm Eastern. To reach the Main Event and earn a shot at a trip to the tropics, players can either qualify via daily satellite events, or simply buy in on Sunday for $100.

Whatever you do, just make sure you don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

CPT St. Maarten $75,000 GTD Final $100 + $9

1x CPT St. Maarten Package GUARANTEED

Sun 2nd October (5pm EDT)

Another big one now, and it comes in the shape of the Sunday Myriad. This Texas Hold ‘Em tournament offers $10,000 GTD at the same time, same place, every week. The only difference is the format – which rotates on a weekly basis.

There's the classic Deepstack, plus two bounty formats where the buy-in is split. The Progressive Bounty sees at least $25 awarded for every player eliminated and the Big Bounty sees that split extended, with a minimum of $75 earned for dumping out the opposition.

Sunday. 2:15pm Eastern. The hunt is on!

And finally on the cards this week, $50 worth of Blackjack Free Bets, available between now and 2nd October. Available to every player simply for logging in. Click to the Casino, tap to the Tangente tab and deal yourself into Blackjack 21. You'll find 25x $2 Free Bets ready for action on a casino classic. Good luck.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "It's a huge weekend with an incredible $3,000 prize package to the CPT Caribbean up for grabs and it must be won by one lucky player.

"We're excited about that and we're excited about the Sunday Myriad too, the chance for someone to win a share of the whopping $10,000 GTD prize pool. This Sunday is something to shout about!"

