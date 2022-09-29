ACPM Announces the Winners of the 2022 Volunteer Recognition Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Canadian Pension Management is pleased to announce the recipients of the three Volunteer Recognition Awards presented at the 2022 ACPM National Conference - "A Climate for Innovation - Exploring Sustainable Retirement"- in St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador. Celebrated annually, the ACPM Volunteer Recognition Awards showcase outstanding efforts made by individual volunteers, who have contributed significantly and consistently to ACPM. It is the dedication and commitment of our volunteers that have allowed ACPM to become the leading advocacy organization for the retirement income industry in Canada.



ACPM Don Ireland for Exceptional Volunteerism Award — This award recognizes the exceptional effort and achievements of an individual over a significant period of time on behalf of ACPM and is presented for 2022 to: Stephanie Kalinowski.

Stephanie has had a variety of volunteer positions with ACPM including the positions of Chair and Vice-Chair for the Ontario Regional Council and the National Policy Committee (NPC). In her current role as Chair of the NPC, she has overseen the release of two ACPM white papers on financial literacy and ESG and fiduciary responsibilities and numerous submissions to federal and provincial governments and regulatory agencies on a wide variety of topics. As the Chair of the Pension, Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group at Hicks Morley, she provides guidance on all regulatory, governance, compliance and tax matters affecting pension, retirement and group benefit plans, incentive plans and compensation matters. She has appeared before the Financial Services Tribunal, the Ontario Superior Court and the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

ACPM Industry Award — This award recognizes the efforts and achievements of an individual who has proven to be an inspiration for fundamental change in the Canadian retirement income industry and is presented posthumously to: John Hallett.

John was an ACPM Board Director and a founding member of the ACPM Prairie Regional Council, established in 2013, and played a major role in growing the council into an engaged group of 17 diverse industry experts. In his career spanning over 45 years, his influence on the pension industry was significant and worthy of recognition. Passionate about achieving a balanced, effective and sustainable retirement income system in Canada, he contributed with leadership and mentorship that he provided to the next generation of retirement professionals in the Prairies. John was an ACPM volunteer and a dedicated Sun Life employee for many years following his role at the Public Employees Benefits Agency (PEBA) in Saskatchewan. We remember John with great fondness and he is dearly missed - he passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the age of 67.

ACPM Council Award — This award recognizes the efforts of an individual who has significantly contributed to the work, growth and development of their Council and is presented for 2022 to: Danelle Brown.

Danelle is the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at the Ontario Pension Board (OPB) which administers the Ontario Public Service Pension Plan (PSPP), a defined benefit pension plan serving approximately 91,000 active, former and retired members. She has been the Chair of ACPM's Ontario Regional Council and overseen the development of many submissions to the Ontario government and to the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and has been an ACPM representative on various government working groups. Danelle is currently a member of the Ontario Regional Council and the National Policy Committee.

ACPM is the leading advocacy organization for a balanced, effective and sustainable retirement income system in Canada and our membership manages retirement plans for millions of plan members.

