Middle East and North Africa telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2022–2027
The telecoms market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) was resilient in 2021 and we expect that to continue. The main drivers of revenue will be related to the high demand for fast fixed broadband services and mobile data services.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- a 5-year forecast of around 200 mobile and fixed KPIs for MENA as a whole and for 12 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- a summary of results and key implications for mobile and fixed operators.
Geographical coverage
Region modelled
Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
Countries modelled individually
Algeria
Egypt
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Kuwait
Morocco
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Tunisia
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Key performance indicators
Connections
- Mobile:
- total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT, business
- handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets
- mobile broadband
- total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
- total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share
- IoT
- penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT
- Fixed:
- voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up
- broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies, total business connections
- penetration: voice, broadband (business sites and households)
- Pay TV
Traffic
- Outgoing minutes (fixed and mobile), MoU
- Cellular data and messaging traffic
Network-independent metrics
- GDP
- Population
- Households
- Business sites
- Exchange rates
Service revenue
- Mobile:
- total
- share of GDP
- per capita per month
- prepaid, contract, prepaid share
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
- Fixed:
- total (retail plus wholesale)
- share of GDP
- per capita per month
Retail revenue
- Mobile:
- total
- share of GDP
- per capita per month
- per GB
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
- voice, voice per minute
- data, data per GB
- handset: total, voice, messaging, data, prepaid, contract, prepaid share
- mobile broadband
- IoT
- Fixed:
- total
- share of GDP
- per capita per month
- voice
- dedicated connections
- broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies
- ICT services
- Pay TV
Wholesale revenue
ASPU
- Mobile:
- total
- voice
- data
- mobile broadband
- IoT
- handset: total, prepaid, contract, voice, messaging, data
- Fixed:
- voice
- broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies
ARPU
- Mobile:
- total
- prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
