"A Solid Plan for Success": Tim Wood's Newly Released Book Helps People Turn Their Retirement Dreams Into Reality
EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Financial Fiduciary® and Author Tim Wood has now released his new book, Safe Money Retirement: Your Game Plan for Success. His new book offers all the tools and techniques he has developed over the years to help people create a truly safe and sustainable retirement plan. The author shares proven methods that have helped his clients create guaranteed incomes or gains with no losses during retirement and have allowed them to live their golden years with peace of mind.
Safe Money Retirement is highly comprehensive as Tim sets aside irrelevant details and delivers important facts and strategies in an easily understandable format. Tim was motivated by his father's less than perfect retirement, and he made it his mission to help people create a truly safe and secure retirement plan. In addition to creating permanent retirement income, he also shares the three key 'pillars' that go into making a successful retirement plan. Not only does he offer investment strategies for reliable and permanent retirement income, but he also helps American retirement seekers put preventative measures in place so that they can leave behind a tax-free legacy for their children and grandchildren. From detecting red flags in a financial planner to utilizing government programs and legacy plans to their full potential, Safe Money Retirement is a one-stop-shop for a successful and long-lasting retirement plan.
Tim Wood is a Certified Financial Fiduciary® and a passionate educator who is highly proactive about helping people turn their retirement dreams into reality. He is the founder of Safe Money Retirement™, a firm dedicated to offering retirement plans that survive market downturns and stand the test of time. As a weekly on-air radio host and online podcast host, he shares his expertise with a large demographic of American retirees. Having already helped retirees move millions of dollars into Safe Money plans, he wants to reach even more people with his new book.
Tim Wood is also a member of Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM. He regularly facilitates webinars where he offers coaching and financial game plans in group settings. Tim has more than 25 years of experience working with high net-worth individuals and business owners and has put together a team with well over 60 years of combined knowledge helping businesses and individuals with financial planning and wealth management. He now focuses his expertise on helping people grow and protect their assets in retirement. Tim Wood is available for interviews.
Tim Wood
