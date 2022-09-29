Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Market Trends 2031

Non-alcoholic Drinks Report

rise in awareness of obesity due to beverages with high-calorie sweeteners hinders the market growth.

POTLAND, UNITED STATE, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Non-alcoholic Drinks Market by Product type, Distribution Channel, andPrice Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,”

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1814

The global non-alcoholic drinksmarket was valued at $820.0Billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,134.6 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.8%.The soft drinks segment is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the global market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead in the future. The market is expected to witness notable growth in the near future, owing to rise in urbanization and increased disposable income in the emerging countries. Moreover, change in lifestyle patterns toward healthy functional food and increase in prevalence of diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle escalates the demand for premium and luxury non-alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the impact of surgein awareness of health and wellness among consumers and millennial generation are expected to boostthe demand for non-alcoholic beverages. In addition, broad range of preferences and innovative packaging play pivotal role in the market growth. Some of the major restraints associated with the market are stringent government regulations associated with sugary drinks, additives, and preservatives causing hazardous health effects such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

However, several companies have launched sugar-free drinks and diet & low caffeine content drinks due to advancements in R&D activities. Furthermore, companies develop organic drinks with natural preservatives and additives. For instance, Blue Sky Beverage Co. manufactures natural beverages without preservatives or artificial colors or flavors. These new developments are projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Government regulations associated with alcohol beverages and growth in disposable income in the emerging economies are the prime factors that result in significant growth in demand for non-alcoholic beverages. However, rise in awareness toward adverse health impacts due to excessive intake of drinks is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7bf99ee91653823589f65f8d790c973b

The non-alcoholic drinks market is segmented based on the product type and geography. By product type, the market can be segmented into soft drinks, tea & coffee, energy drinks, juices, bottled water, dairy drinks, and others. By distribution channel, the study covers supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retails, and others. By price point, the market is segmentedinto standard, premium, and luxury categories. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Study

By product type, the market size of soft drinkssegment remainedthe dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to maintain the market share in the coming years.

Soft drinks account for nearly 45.87% and 51.40%, by revenue and volume, respectively, followed by bottled water, and dairy drinks.

By distribution channel, specialty store is the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing interest in customized products that are offering more honey-sweetened foods and drinks.

By price point, premium category is anticipated to grow with thehighest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacificledin terms of the global non-alcoholic drinks market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

To Get in-depth Information Connect to Analyst : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1814

Key players profiled in the report include A.G. Barr, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, DydoDrinco, Attitude Drinks, Co., Livewire Energy; Calcol, Inc., Danone, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and the Coca-Cola Company. Other major players (not profiled in report) in the industry are Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Suja Life, LLC, FreshBev, Pressed Juicery, Suntory Beverage & Food, Unilever, Asahi Group, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, and Kirin Holdings Co.

Reasons to Buy this Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Related Reports:

Tannin Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tannin-market-A08966

Tortilla Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tortilla-market-A08806

Vegetable Fats Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegetable-fats-market-A08738

Water enhancers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-enhancers-market-A08741

Source Link:

Allied Market Research Blog : https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

