Public information meeting for proposed improvements in Bismarck scheduled Oct. 6

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A public information meeting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss proposed improvements in Bismarck. It will be an open house format with no formal presentations.



The meeting will take place at Wachter Middle School cafeteria auditorium, 1107 South Seventh Street.



The purpose of the meeting is to provide information on improvements to the U.S. Highway 83, North Dakota Highway 1804, Seventh and Ninth Street projects between Bismarck Expressway and Front Avenue in Bismarck.



The project consists of asphalt mill and overlay, ADA curb ramp replacement, sidewalk, lighting, and traffic signal removal.



For any questions, assistance, or to request hard copies of materials please contact Chris Dahl, 701-367-5283 or chris.dahl@bolton-menk.com.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

