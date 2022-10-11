Pollock Clinics Celebrates Five Year Anniversary of Shang Ring Circumcision in Canada
It will be five years in January of 2023 since Pollock Clinics doctors first performed this new circumcision procedure in their Vancouver clinic
We are proud to have been the first to introduce Shang Ring Circumcision into Canada five years ago, and pleased with its reception by our patients”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a number of reasons why men may choose an adult circumcision procedure. Some require circumcision as a cure for medical conditions, while others choose circumcision for cosmetic and personal reasons.
— Dr. Jack Chang, MD
With the introduction of Shang Ring method into Canada almost five years ago, another adult circumcision option was made available to men looking for circumcision at Pollock Clinics.
Shang Ring is a quick, virtually painless and bloodless procedure while also providing a sutureless circumcision without track marks. This safe and effective method was developed in China through the backing of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and has received World Health Organization qualification, as well as certification from Health Canada.
Pollock Clinics doctors, Dr. Jack Chang and Dr. Neil Pollock, travelled to China to train in this technique, and in January of 2018, became the first Canadian doctors to offer this method of circumcision in North America. Pollock Clinics has been a Canadian leader in offering adult circumcision for decades. Their decision to invest in overseas training in the Shang Ring method was the logical extension of ongoing commitment to offering the highest standard of care they can.
Dr. Jack Chang was most instrumental in getting Shang Ring's approval in Canada. He has been performing Shang Ring adult circumcision at Pollock Clinics in Vancouver since January of 2018, and has since trained many other doctors who now perform the procedure at Gentle Procedures Clinics Worldwide.
Doctors Pollock and Chang also donate their time to many important causes within their field of medical expertise.
Dr. Pollock participates in volunteer surgical teaching, including past missions in Haiti and Rwanda, to teach local surgeons his leading circumcision technique, which supports HIV reduction, potentially saving thousands of lives.
Dr. Chang has volunteered countless hours in support of No Scalpel Vasectomy International (NSVI), a non-profit organization dedicated to making vasectomy available in developing nations.
Together, the Pollock Clinics doctors have safely performed over 75,000 circumcisions in their Vancouver and New Westminster clinic locations. Their experience and stellar reviews are the reasons why so many men and their families trust Pollock Clinics.
