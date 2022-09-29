Company Fined $50,000 For Serious Worker Injury

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 29, 2022

On September 14, 2022, Industrial Machine & Manufacturing Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The company was fined for contravening clause 12(a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $35,714.29 with a $14,285.71 surcharge, for a total amount of $50,000.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 22, 2020 in Saskatoon. A worker suffered serious injuries when their coveralls became entangled in the spindle of a boring mill.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

