U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market Shows Huge Demand and Industry Development 2022 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in geriatric populations, and technological advancements drive the growth of the U.S. home medical equipment market. However, limited expertise for home-based users and complications associated with use of medical equipment hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for home medical equipment is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Current market scenario of U.S. medical equipment: -

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global U.S. home medical equipment market size is projected to reach $20,412 million with a considerable CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Certain key factors like surge in geriatric population in U.S, high disposable income, awareness among individuals for availability of home medical care and continuous advancements in medical technology such as durable medical equipment with medical beds, stair lifts, and lift chairs are boosting the market growth to a great extent.

Moreover, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of the market even more. Medical equipment such as oxygen delivery devices, continuous positive airway pressure equipment, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, blood pressure monitors and blood glucose monitors have witnessed huge demand during the pandemic. This is due to rise in applications for home care settings to assist patients with mobility and to monitor progression of patient’s recovery.

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the medical equipment industry has witnessed positive growth. The rise in self-isolation treatments in home has increased the demand for home medical equipment in the U.S. In addition, the devices such as oxygen delivery equipment, continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, blood glucose monitors, and blood pressure monitor witness increased demand.

The U.S. home medical equipment market is segmented on the basis of functionality and distribution channel.

Recently, FDA has announced to reshape the U.S. at home testing landscape based on ACON laboratories. A rapid surge in new infections through Delta variant has made retail pharmacies to minimize the number of walk in tests for customers. So, in order to increase the availability of walk in, at home tests over the next several weeks, FDA is expecting to double the testing capacity in the U.S. For this, the company is planning to scale manufacturing of the home test.

On 6th Oct, 2021, the White House announced one billion dollar investment in home medical equipment for COVID testes which is expected to help quadruple their availability by end of 2021. More than one hundred million rapid tests will be available to Americans each month. President announced that he is planning to use Defense Production Act to expand the production of testing kits and is going to work with Amazon, Walmart and other global retailers in order to maximize their availability.

At the same time, healthcare providers and insurers worldwide are ready to make use of fast evolving telehealth technology by adapting home medical devices and monitoring tools to treat and care patients. Owing to lower costs and more flexibility from the U.S. Centers for Medical Services, all the healthcare providers, hospitals, and doctors are highly preferring to provide remote monitoring options to patients. For example -

The U.S. home medical equipment market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Invacare Corporation, Medtronic Plc., and Smith & Nephew Plc.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest.

