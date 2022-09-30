Lightsense Technology Demoing Groundbreaking DrugDetectF1 in Carahsoft's Booth #416 at IACP 2022, in Dallas, Texas
Showcasing Latest Advances to Provide US Law Enforcement & Government Agencies with New Fentanyl Field Detection DeviceTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightsense Technology, a pioneer in developing multi-spectroscopic solutions to address significant problems in public health – from the opioid crisis to the pandemic, food safety, and quality assurance in various supply chains, today announced that they will demo their new DrugDetect-F1 device in public for the first time at the International Association of Chiefs of Police 2022 Conference in Dallas, Texas inside of Carahsoft Technology Corp., Booth #416, October 16-18.
The DrugDetect platform provides a solution that is easy to operate and offers great safety, efficiency, and sensitivity, at an inexpensive price point. This platform assists with the difficult opioid epidemic by providing a new tool for law enforcement to quickly and easily determine whether a specific threat is present, enabling them to perform their job more efficiently and safely.
“We are pleased to be working again with the experienced Carahsoft team to support Government departments and agencies with our illicit drug detection tools,” remarked Bruce Berkoff, CMO of Lightsense Technology. “The DrugDetect-F1 is the newest, most portable, and cost-efficient spectroscopy device on the market, and we are thrilled to be unveiling it publicly at the Carahsoft Booth (#416) at the IACP show.”
The DrugDetect-F1 is uniquely designed to blend the best features of ease-of-use (point/scan and measure in a few seconds) with officer and community safety (highly sensitive even through transparent packaging), to enable law enforcement professionals to perform their duties safely and efficiently.
Lightsense Technology is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and through the company’s reseller partners. For more information, contact the Lightsense team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3570 or LightsenseTechnology@carahsoft.com, as well as info@lightsensetechnology.com.
About Lightsense Technology
Lightsense has developed groundbreaking multi-spectral technology platforms, such as the patented “Enhanced Photodetection Spectroscopy” (EPS), a radical new spectroscopy architecture, for chemical, molecular, and pathogen identification. Their advanced miniaturized high-sensitivity spectrometer designs also enable new lightweight and inexpensive handheld devices to support solutions for governments, law enforcement organizations, and beyond. These devices can address critical analytical and detection problems in a wide range of large vertical markets in public health, such as rapid detection of illicit drugs, rapid screening for viral/bacterial pathogens, and monitoring bacterial pathogens in various parts of the food supply chain. Please visit www.lightsensetechnology.com, or call 1-888-736-7349, ext 701
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State, and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
