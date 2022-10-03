Vintage Style Clothing Store Hosts Grand Opening at Railway Heights On October 7

About Bobbie's Pinups Bobbies Pinups Logo color Bobbies Pinups Logo bw

Bobbie's Pinups opens their first location at Railway Heights with their Grand Opening on October 7th at 6pm.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobbie's Pinups will be hosting their Grand Opening on the second floor of Railway Heights on Friday, October 7 between 6 and 10PM. Bobbie's Pinups is a size inclusive (extra small to 4x) vintage reproduction retail clothing store giving modern day women a vintage look. "What we're selling are brand new, high quality clothing made to look vintage in style. We offer clothes from well known brands such as Unique Vintage, Collectif, Retrolicious, and Chocolaticas among others," says Jackie Silva, owner.

After living in one of the largest cities in the country, Jackie noticed there were no vintage reproduction clothing stores in Houston that she could find. She decided to try selling some of her favorite brands at popups around Houston and quickly found there was a demand for more of this type of clothing. Now with a storefront at Railway Heights, this latin owned, small business run by women is looking forward to the Grand Opening. Jackie says, "we'll have prizes for various activities and gift bags for the first 25 customers. Come join us on Friday, October 7th, grab dinner and a drink at one of the fine food stalls here at Railway Heights and visit the Grand Opening of Bobbie's Pinups." Bobbies Pinups is located on the 2nd Floor of Railway Heights at 8200 Washington Avenue in Houston Texas.