For Defense Attorneys: Tips for Effectively Challenging Pretrial Electronic Monitoring

In response to the increasing use of electronic monitoring since the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACLU has released Rethinking Electronic Monitoring: A Harm Reduction Guide, which calls on jurisdictions to replace electronic monitoring with less restrictive and more effective measures.

We also spoke with individuals who have had to endure pain, stigma, and loss of livelihood because of their ankle monitoring. Finally, we’ve created a resource that aims to help defense attorneys build a record in order for them to challenge the use of electronic monitoring (EM) in the form of ankle bracelets, ankle shackles, and/or tethers. This particular form of EM is a dangerous and debilitating means of confinement. Studies show that digital incarceration (e-carceration) not only intensifies racial and class-based inequalities, but also plagues wearers with charging malfunctions, and false alarms, that can lead to further criminal punishment. To inform and empower defense attorneys and their clients, the ACLU created a list of tips and resources to help challenge the imposition of electronic monitoring. Check out these tips below:

Do they require a presumption of release on recognizance (ROR) for pretrial people in some circumstances? Do they require a finding that ROR will not suffice before an official can impose a pretrial condition? What is the standard for imposing pretrial conditions such as electronic monitoring? Must the pretrial condition be reasonably related to ensuring appearance or protecting public safety? If there is a standard, electronic monitoring requirements that aren’t explained or obvious from the record are suspect. Must the official consider statutory factors in deciding whether to impose a costly pretrial condition, or, alternatively, does the government automatically cover the cost of the condition? If the statute lays out steps for determining whether to impose a cost, and how much, then officials must abide by the law.