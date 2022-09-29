The Worldwide Hydrofluoroether Market is Expected to Reach USD 204.3 Million by 2027| Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydrofluoroether market size was valued at US$ 126.55 million in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 204.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The global market for hydrofluoroether is anticipated to reach 10,705.3 Tons by the end of 2027.
Hydrofluoroethers, or HFEs, are a class of organic solvent that acts as a perfect replacement for HFCs, CFCs, HCFCs, and PFCs. A few industrial uses for this solvent are a cleaning agent, heat-transfer fluid, refrigerant, and vapor degreasing solvent. CFC replacements and aqueous cleaning techniques must strike the ideal balance between performance, safety, and the environment. Low-cost solvents could have additional expenses that offset the original low cost of the raw material.
Factors Influencing the Market
The influence of some of the key market drivers, such as the growing popularity of immersion cooling techniques, is examined in the research study. Human behavior is fundamentally changing as a result of the digital economy, and organizations are being forced to operate more quickly due to global interdependence. The overall demand for HFEs is being impacted by the expansion of data centres as a result of the data generated by smart devices, homes, cities, and autonomous vehicles. But big data centres cost a lot in terms of energy use, water use, footprint, and other aspects.
The fact that hydrofluoroether does not deplete the ozone and possesses a far lower global warming impact than chlorofluorocarbons will drive the market forward. Such factors are projected to drive the market ahead throughout the projection period, along with the adoption of hydrofluoroethers as a replacement for chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons. However, the lack of standardization and insufficient oversight related to the usage of hydrofluoroether, customers still choose alternate chemical compounds with comparable properties.
A report emphasizing the potential use of isolated HFEs for cleaning electronic packaging was given by 3M, a market leader in the chemical, in response to the increased demand for hydrofluoroether in precision cleaning. Researchers discovered that segregated hydrofluoroethers could aid in more efficient cleaning of electronic packaging components. Bournemouth University release a study in which it assessed the chemical compound's tribological performance across several industrial systems. The study concludes that hydrofluoroethers could eventually replace lubricants based on chlorofluorocarbons.
HFEs have a variety of uses, but they also pose some environmental dangers. A number of anthropogenic substances, like HFEs, are released into the atmosphere and have the potential to contribute to the greenhouse effect, which is sometimes referred to as global warming.
North America is a top-tier region in the worldwide hydrofluoroether (HFE) market
This research paper carefully examines the potential opportunities in the worldwide HFE industry. In 2021, more than 40% of the hydrofluoroether sold worldwide is sourced from North America. The geographical expansion of the market in North America is fueled by an increase in demand for hydrofluoroether in the electronics sector cleaning products. The product list includes digital washing machines and cloud computing facilities. The United States will expand at the highest CAGR in North America throughout the projected period because of the country's strong demand for cloud computing technologies for data storage, administration, and processing.
The global hydrofluoroether market will grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the anticipated time in the Asia Pacific. Consumption for HFE is predicted to increase throughout the forecasted time due to growing lithium-ion battery demand in China, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, the market is projected to be supported by increasing industrial production in sectors like electronics and the car industry.
Competitive Environment
The global hydrofluoroether market is quite competitive, and the top players are 3M Company, Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited, Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material Co., and AGC, Inc.
Segmentation Analysis
The market is segmented based on product and packaging. For instance, in the product category, pure HFEs took the lead by holding the largest market share in 2021 of more than 88.5%, while co-solvent systems are predicted to increase at the quickest rate, 9.4%, during the projection period.
Similar to how cleaning solvents controlled a 39.3% market share in 2021, dry etching agents are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% over the course of the forecast year.
The report provides a thorough analysis of global hydrofluoroether market based on the following segments:
By Product Type
Pure HFEs
HFE Blends
Co-solvent systems
By Packaging
Cleaning solvent
Blowing agents
Refrigerants
Dry etching agents
Coating and lubricants
Heat transfer
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
