New Frontier Selected as Marketing Consultancy of Record for Essex County, New Jersey

New Frontier

New Frontier www.newfrontier.com

Millburn-based firm will provide advertising and marketing services to the Essex County Executive's Office

MILLBURN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Frontier, a full-service advertising agency based in Millburn, New Jersey, has been chosen as the agency of record for the Office of the Essex County Executive to consult and facilitate the purchase and placement of display advertisements across all 22 Essex County municipalities.

New Frontier was selected from a pool of agency applicants based on a set of technical, training, experience, and overall management criteria. The decision was confirmed at the Board of County Commissioners August 2022 meeting session.

"We are honored to partner with the Essex County Executive's Office," said David Sorkin, President of New Frontier. "Our roots are in Essex County, and we take pride in servicing our community. My team and I welcome this opportunity to share our expertise with local government."

In this advisory role, New Frontier will be partnering with the Essex County Director of Public Information to place and monitor advertisements across various media outlets, including, but not limited to, daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, television and radio stations, digital and online media outlets and social media platforms.

About New Frontier

New Frontier is a full-service advertising and marketing agency focused on consumer brand marketing, professional service marketing and website development. With the expertise of a New York-style agency and accessibility of a small business consultancy, New Frontier is a one-stop resource for award-winning marketing support. Founded in 2012, the firm has offices in Short Hills, NJ and Boston, MA. For more information, visit newfrontier.com.

David Sorkin
New Frontier
info@newfrontier.com
+1 973-250-2341

