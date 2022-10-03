Zebra Robotics Celebrates 8th Anniversary and Announces Expansion Plans
With the two new locations opening later this year, Zebra will have nine across the U.S. and Canada.
The company was rated one of the Top 100 Education Franchises in 2022 by Franchise Connect
STEM education will be the key to success for future generations. Zebra Robotics can equip them with the skills needed.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Robotics, which is celebrating its 8th anniversary and whose mission is to empower people with robotics, coding and technology, today announced it will be opening two more locations soon in Holly Springs, North Carolina and Oakville, Ontario. With a focus on hands-on learning and providing a positive environment for students to learn robotics and coding, Zebra Robotics is poised for continued success.
— Satish Thiyagarajan, Zebra Robotics co-founder
The new location in Oakville, Ontario will be open for enrollment this October. The Holly Springs location, the third Zebra Robotics location in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, will be open for enrollment in November. Zebra Robotics opened their Brampton East and North Raleigh centers earlier this year. With the two new locations opening later this year, Zebra will have nine across the U.S. and Canada.
Zebra Robotics is a pioneer in providing quality training to students in the field of robotics and coding. Its innovative approach to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education equips students with the skills and knowledge required to have the upper hand in a fast-paced, technology-driven future. Zebra Robotics' curriculum is designed to challenge and engage students of all ages, from beginners to advanced coders.
The company’s programs are constantly updated with the latest industry trends, ensuring students always learn cutting-edge skills. In addition, its experienced instructors provide personalized attention and support to each student, helping them reach their full potential. With Zebra Robotics, students can gain the skills and confidence they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.
Zebra believes competitions are a great motivator for learning. Every year, Zebra Robotics students train to compete in multiple international robotics and coding competitions such as the First Lego League, World Robotics Olympiad, Zone 01, VEX Robotics Competition, and the Canada Computing Challenge. Their teams have won over 70+ regional, provincial, and national awards in the last 8 years. Zebra hosts its own annual competition, CRoC (Coding Robotics Open Challenge) where kids from all Zebra Robotics locations can compete.
Satish Thiyagarajan and Sharmila Govindarajan, the founders of Zebra Robotics, have long histories in technology. This includes a move from the United States to Canada, where they realized there was an opportunity to teach robotics to a larger audience. And that's exactly what they did. Their first session, held at a local community center, sold out almost immediately. By 2015, the duo was teaching full time. Jayendra Balasubramanian joined the founders group in 2018. Zebra now has an extensive curriculum offering over 25 courses, covering robotics, coding and technology programs for kids from grades 1 through 12.
For information on franchising opportunities, visit zebrarobotics.com/franchise.
