Leisure Travel Market Presents Strong Revenue Visibility in Near Future Booming at a CAGR of 22.6% During 2021-2027

Leisure Travel

According to a new report, The leisure travel market has been segmented based on traveler type, sales channel, age group, expenditure type and region.

The global leisure travel market is expected to witness significant growth owing to innovative advancements in artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, social media and machine learning.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Leisure Travel Market by Traveler Type, Sales Channel, By Age Group and By Expenditure Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global leisure travel market size was valued at $1,006.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,737.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6188

The outbound leisure travel have gained significant momentum at the starting of 21st century as the result of rise in disposable income, expansion of logistics & infrastructure, rigorous promotion & advertising of tourism by governments. The outbound tourism market has expanded sprightly, as a result the number of outbound tourists maintained robust growth each year from 2002 to 2018. The number of global outbound tourists surpassed a record 1.4 billion in 2018.

New trends have emerged due to the rapid development of global outbound tourism. Citizens perceptions have changed from meeting everyday needs to improving quality of their life. Now more than ever, travel plays a vital importance in hectic lifestyle of people. Leisure holiday remained most preferable travel type, however, adventure tourism have gained wide traction in the past few years.

Evidence of evolving leisure travel market is emanating across regions whether developing or developed. Deployment of digital technologies including but not limited to artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, Internet of Things will continue to remain in cynosure for rapidly developing tourism industry. The increasing advent of digitalization will continue to foster bringing paradigm shift in the leisure travel and tourism industry regarding how engaged stakeholders will reach out to tech-savvy customers.

Based on age group, the generation X segment held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly two-fifths of the total market. Simultaneously, the millennials segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% till 2026. The segment of generation Z is also analyzed in the market report.

UK is at the verge of Brexit and no deal exit might have appalling ramifications on the outbound tourism market. According to AMR analysis a no deal Brexit might cause a drop of about 5-7% in out bound travelers from UK. Spain, France and Italy would see a significant drop of tourists travelling from UK owing to weaker exchange rate, imposition of tariffs, higher air fare rates and higher travel insurance premiums. A decrease in the value of British currency will result in changing UK residents preferences for domestic holidays A no deal scenario will result in increased overall expenditure incurred by UK residents. No deal exit will have cascading effect to the UK economy, which will negatively impact UK outbound tourism industry.

In addition, the travel & tourism industry will suffer a loss of $910 billion to $1.2 trillion in export revenues from tourism in 2020, which is further expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, according to UNWTO, the pandemic is likely to increase unemployment by putting around 100 to 120 million direct tourism jobs at risk, thereby restraining the growth of the leisure travel market.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6188

The key players profiled in the report includes Expedia Group, Priceline Group, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, JTB Americas Group, World Travel, Inc., American Express Travel, Travel Leaders Group, TUI Group., Thomas Cook (India) Limited and Cox & Kings Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the leisure travel market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing leisure travel market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the leisure travel market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global leisure travel market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the leisure travel market players.

Reason to Buy:

○ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Leisure Travel market.

○ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

○ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Leisure Travel Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

○ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

○ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

○ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Related Reports:

○ Wellness Tourism Market registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030

○ Ecotourism Market registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2027

○ Travel Risk Management Services Market is projected to reach $223.62 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-risk-management-services-market-A06585



Source: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research