Texas Country Artist Case Hardin Hits Third-Consecutive Number One With “Honky Tonk Highway”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Regional Radio hitmaker Case Hardin scores his third-in-a-row #1 spot with Honky Tonk Highway, hitting #1 only 15 weeks after release. This marks the third time Hardin has reached this achievement so far, alongside Alcohol Abuse, his first multi-week #1, and When You Roll That Way. Honky Tonk Highway is Hardin’s sixth song to break the Texas Regional Radio Top 5.
Hardin celebrates this win while adventuring across the “Lone Star State” supporting this hit and others featured on his recent album, Lucky Him, produced by Hardin, Ronnie Huckaby (George Strait) and Kenny Grohman (George Strait).
“Getting three consecutive #1’s is unreal,” said Case Hardin. “I’m truly appreciative to Texas Country/Red Dirt radio, to all of the fans that called in and came out to support us at live shows, and to Bernie Nelson and Suggs Switch for helping to make this all possible.”
Raving Reviews for Honky Tonk Highway
“Case Hardin is probably one of the hardest working artists in the Texas music scene. His ability to both like a song because it speaks to him, and also know how it will resonate with his fans is a great sign of things to come,” said Bernie Nelson, hit tunesmith who co-penned Honky Tonk Highway
“We have a brand new #1 voted on by our listeners! It sounds like Mountain Country listeners want to head down to the Honky Tonk Highway with Case!” – Johnny Joy, KQSC
"Case Hardin's Honky Tonk Highway rocks! Like really rocks! That fiddle and taste of steel guitar in there makes it a perfect country song!" – Buzz Russell, PD, KNES, Fairfield, TX
"Case's best release to date. Love the guitar! Sounds great and is a good fit for our stations!" – Ken Murray, PD, KHLB/KZZM, Mason, TX
“That's a killer country song and Case's vocal is outstanding! It jumps right out of the speakers at you!" – Greg Austin, PD, KLGD, Abilene, TX
About Case Hardin
Case Hardin, a native of San Angelo, Texas, grew up with a ranching and rodeo background and quite naturally developed a love for traditional/neo-traditional country music. Beginning his music career his senior year of high school in 2013, he never looked back since his American Idol debut that same year.
Throughout his career, Case has won various awards and competitions, including accolades from the West Texas Songwriter’s, Texas Country Music Awards (“New Male Vocalist”), State FFA, SXSW, and many others. He began playing with the likes of Jody Nix, Jake Hooker, Billy Mata, Floyd Domino, Dave Alexander, Asleep at the Wheel and even the Dallas/San Angelo symphonies. Since his radio and touring success, he has toured with Aaron Watson, Pat Green, Eli Young Band, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, Kyle Park, Randall King, Casey Donahew, Roger Creager, Mike Ryan, Josh Ward, Cory Morrow, Jason Boland, Radney Foster, Dwight Yoakum, Tracy Byrd, and other country legends. He’s also been fortunate to perform at many Texas rodeos, music festivals, and dance halls thanks to his sponsors Pendleton Whiskey, Olathe Boots, Suggs Switch, Rafter C, and American Hats.
In 2016, Case released his debut album, Over Fort Worth, produced with members from George Strait’s, Aaron Watson’s and Kevin Fowler’s bands at Bismeaux Studios. His debut single, Sign of a Fool broke into the top 20 at #18 on the Texas Country Charts. His second radio single, Deep Blue Me, broke into the top 10, hitting #6 on the Texas Country Charts. Subsequent releases Old Stomping Grounds (#2) and Texas Rain (#2 song for all of 2018), have earned him consecutive top five Texas radio hits.
Honky Tonk Highway lyric video