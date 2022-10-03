Relevantz CEO Dominic Savio Joins Tech Alpharetta as Board Member
Bringing Almost Three Decades of Software Industry Experience, Dominic to Help Alpharetta Stay Digitally RelevantATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Alpharetta, the nonprofit organization helping the city of Alpharetta lead in innovation, recently announced the appointment of new members to its Strategic Board of Directors in 2022. The Board focuses on conceptualizing and guiding strategies for growing the Alpharetta tech ecosystem, and it is composed of the area’s leading senior technology executives.
Relevantz CEO, Dominic Savio, is one of the new appointees to Tech Alpharetta’s Board. He joins leaders from companies such as Pfizer, Global Payments and Microsoft.
"I’m happy to join the Tech Alpharetta board,” says Dominic Savio. “We have always strived to create a positive impact on the lives of our employees, our customers and the surrounding community. To this day, that purpose is still reflected in how we operate. We strive to make a positive impact by being relevant to our customers’ business needs as well as our associates’ aspirations. We have been contributing to the digital transformation of businesses in Alpharetta, Atlanta and Georgia. Joining the board of Tech Alpharetta is yet another step of that journey. I am looking forward to contributing to the advancement of the city of Alpharetta, especially on the technology front. I look forward to helping Alpharetta stay relevant digitally."
“We’re so excited to welcome these talented and experienced professionals to our Board,” shares Karen Cashion, CEO of Tech Alpharetta. “Having a wide variety of perspectives on our Board is important to ideation and to driving our continued mission of growing technology and innovation in the city of Alpharetta. We welcome Dominic to our Tech Alpharetta Board!”
Since its establishment in 2012, Tech Alpharetta and its Board have advised the city of Alpharetta on tech infrastructure and ecosystem. The Board’s recommendations led to the launch of Tech Alpharetta’s Innovation Center and many other notable accomplishments.
About Relevantz Technology Services Inc.
Relevantz Technology Services Inc. (formerly ObjectFrontier Software) has been delivering relevant technology solutions to help improve lives for 25 years. Our team of 1200+ software engineers across 5 global offices serve customers across the finance, healthcare, insurance, media, telecom, retail, and technology sectors. Learn how Relevantz helps improve lives at www.relevantz.com or @relevantztech.
