ILUS Appoints Investment Bank to Assist With Up-List and Associated Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety and industrial companies across the globe. The company has appointed and engaged an internationally renowned investment bank to assist with its up-list plans and associated large acquisitions.



ILUS and the investment bank have entered their engagement period and for compliance reasons, the name of the investment bank and details of the engagement cannot be made public. Compliance with laws during this period includes limitations on public statements and “gun jumping”. Information will become public upon filing of the public S-1.

“We are pleased to confirm that we are working with a New York headquartered investment bank to deliver the up-list and acquisition plans which we have been busy with for many months now. The investment bank is certainly one of the most active middle market investment banks and is a well-known leader in public offerings. They have a global presence with billions under their management. Most importantly, they believe in our vision and growth strategy for the Emergency Response and Industrial sectors, and we are confident that they are the right partner for our next phase of growth,” said ILUS CEO, Nicolas Link.

About ILUS

ILUS a public Mergers and Acquisitions company operating out of New York, London, and Dubai, focused on adding shareholder value through innovation and growth. The company is primarily focused on, but not limited to acquiring businesses in the Technology, Engineering & Manufacturing space globally. Historically the company has evolved out of the industrial sector mainly through the development and manufacture of Emergency Services products, Emergency Response vehicles, Special Vehicle conversions, Commercial EVs, and IoT Technology. ILUS looks to acquire companies who have disruptive technology and strong management with potential to grow rapidly and which will benefit from cross pollination of territories, products, and skills from other group companies

For further information on the company, please see its respective communication channels:

ILUS Website: https://ilus-group.com

ILUS Twitter: @ILUS_INTL

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter: OTC_ILUS

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS.