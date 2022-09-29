Fire Resistant Cable Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1.98 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 3.19% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Fire Resistant Cable Market refers to cables that are intended to operate and maintain continuous operations in the existence of a fire. Fire safety regulations in various countries inspire the use of fire-resistant cables in a variety of end-use industries.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Fire Resistant Cable Market ” By Insulation Material (XLPE, EPR, PVC), By End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Energy, Building and Construction), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Fire Resistant Cable Market was valued at USD 1.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.98 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.19% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Overview

Fire-resistant cables, also known as fire-proof cables, fire performance cables, or fire survival cables, have good resistance to combustion and high temperatures, are flexible, emit little smoke, are relatively non-toxic, and start producing little acid gas. Fire-resistant cables are designed to help preserve circuit integrity in the event of a fire. The characteristics of fire-resistant cables, such as stability at high temperatures, low smoke emission, and reduction of toxic gases, help protect and safeguard human life in the event of a fire. Hence the need for public safety against fires, the global market is seeing an increase in prices for fire-resistant cables across a variety of end-use industries.

This illustrates the need for and opportunities for growth for fire-resistant cables in a wide range of end industries for fire protection and safety all through fires. Moreover, growing demands for fire-resistant cables from the building and construction industry increased safety and security regulations all over geographic regions, and an increase in power generation has been primarily driving Fire Resistant Cable Market. Furthermore, Grid repairs, infrastructure substitutes, overhead conversion to underground lines, and global rail network growth are expected to drive demand for fire-resistant cables during the forecasted period.

Key Developments

In 2021, Jiangnan Group decided to construct four imported cross-linked cable production lines, such as two lines for 35kV ultra-high-speed medium-voltage cross-linked cables, and one line for 110kV PP cables, one line for 110kV cross-linked cables, and also two German concentric stranding machines.

In October 2020, NKT Group and Ellevio agreed to sign a political agreement for low and medium-voltage power cables to facilitate timely reinforcement and growth of the central Swedish power grid.

Key Players

The major players in the market are LS Cable & System Ltd, General Cable Corporation, Leoni AG, Nexans S.A, Universal Cable Berhad, Sewedy Electric Company, Prysmian Group, Tele-Fonika Kable SA, Keystone Cable, Tianjin Suli Cable Group, Dubai Cable Company Ltd, NKT Group, Tratos Limited, Jiangnan Group Limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Fire Resistant Cable Market On the basis of Insulation Material, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

Fire Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material XLPE EPR PVC LSZH Others



Fire Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry Manufacturing Energy Building & Construction Automotive & Transportation Others



Fire Resistant Cable Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



