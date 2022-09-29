The DNA Based Skin Care Products Market Is Expected To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Health And Wellness Products As Per The Business Research Company's DNA Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers DNA based skin care products market size, DNA based skin care products market forecasts, major DNA based skin care products companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the DNA based skin care products market, the increasing demand for health and wellness products is expected to propel the growth of the DNA-based skin care products market going forward. Living a healthy lifestyle improves a person's appearance and well-being, and the health of the skin is an indicator of a person's overall health. Using wellness care products in your daily routine helps in maintaining hygiene and helps in the prevention of catching and spreading germs and diseases. For example, in 2021, according to a live mint poll, more than 60% of consumers said they bought more health and wellness products, such as prescriptions and other wellness products. Therefore, increasing expenditure on health and wellness products is driving the growth of the DNA-based skin care products market.



Request for a sample of the global DNA based skin care products market report

The global DNA based skin care products market size is expected to grow from $5.51 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The global DNA based skin care products market growth is expected to reach $7.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the DNA-based skin care products market. Major players operating in the DNA-based skin care products sector are focused on launching new technologies for market growth. For instance, Caligenix, a US-based NextGen precision health biotech company, launched genomic-based wellness brands named Dermatype and Biotyp. By using AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms, genomic technologies, and diagnostic tests, they are matched to people's unique genomic DNA. Dermatype is a complete skincare solution that includes product matching, a skin DNA test, and facial analysis powered by AI.

Major players in the DNA based skin care products market are Targeted DNA, Caligenix Inc., EpigenCare Inc., Allel, SkinDNA, SkinShift, Anake, Genetic Beauty, DNA Skin Institute, LifeNome, Evergreen Health Solutions, SkinGenie, and Jinomz.

The global dna based skin care products market is segmented by product type into serum, cream, other; by end user into home user, wellness clinics; by distribution channel into online, offline.

North America was the largest region in the DNA based skin care products market in 2021. The regions covered in the global DNA based skin care products market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

DNA Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide DNA based skin care products market overviews, DNA based skin care products market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, DNA based skin care products market segments and geographies, DNA based skin care products market trends, DNA based skin care products market drivers, DNA based skin care products market restraints, DNA based skin care products market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Face Creams Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Moisture, Healing, Anti-Aging, Other Types), By Age (0-1, 2-25, 26-40, 41-55, >55), By Sex (Female, Male), By Application (Oil Skin, Dry Skin, Neutral Skin, Sensitive Skin, Other Applications), By Distribution Channel (Multi-Brand Retail Outlets, Online Platforms, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, Beauty Parlors/ Salons) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Toiletries Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Lotions (Including Sunscreens), Hair Preparations, Face Creams, Perfumes, Shaving Preparations, Other Cosmetic Preparations), By Preference (Mass, Premium), By Sex (Male, Female), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Pharmacy Stores, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Overnight Face Mask Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Cream And Gels, Sheets), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels), By Application (Men, Women, Children) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/