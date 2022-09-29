Ditto Transcripts Announces College Football Fans Best and Worst Spellers
Find out where your favorite college football team's fans rank for the best and worst spelling on the internet.DENVER, CO, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, CO - Ditto Transcscripts has announced their NCAA rankings, for spelling accuracy. Ben Walker, CEO at Ditto Transcripts, wrote a fun article examining the best and worst spellers in college football. And since NCAA football just began, what a fun way to discuss spelling at the college level.
To gauge the spelling accuracy of D-1 college football fans in America, they investigated thousands of comment threads on famous college football fan Reddit forums.
They examined the number of spelling errors per 100 typed words. The results of the worst spellers in college football might surprise you.
Some may have preconceived biases about spelling in the southeastern United States. We all know the SEC and ACC are predominantly in the southeast region of the US. Some may expect prestigious independent programs like Notre Dame, BYU, and WestPoint would perform exceptionally well in communicating in public forums. However, Ben Walker found the results intriguing in how well they perform versus the SEC and ACC schools.
What is interesting is FBS schools such as West Point, and Notre Dame are ranked 29th and 41st on Forbes Magazine's 2021 list of America's Top Colleges. Forbes's top colleges poll has BYU in the 53rd position.
You would also expect these students would have a spell-check on their mobile devices or computers. So would the installation and use of these programs be more common in the southeastern United States?
The 2022 NCAA football season is here. In good fun, I am sure you will give your friends a hard time if they root for a rival school. However, maybe Ben Walker's material will help provide you with material to rib them back.
So what were some of their findings?
Based on the overall conference, the FBS Independent schools had the highest misspelled word frequency. In comparison, the Pac-12 had the lowest misspelled word frequency.
UMass fans topped the charts of all schools with 63% spelling errors. New Mexico State is in the same FBS conference as UMass, and their fans only misspelled 29% of their words in the forums. UMass and Army’s West Point both led the FBS with a rate of over one misspelled word per comment.
As for the Pac-12, Washington led the conference with 38% of comments with misspellings. Arizona had the least amount of comments with misspellings at 21%.
He also did not forget about the Big 12 conference.
Texas Tech led these schools with the highest amount of misspelled words. At the same time, Kansas fans' comments utilized the most correct spellings per comment.
