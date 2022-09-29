WeDriveU to Support the University of Pennsylvania’s On-Demand Campus Shuttles
WeDriveU has demonstrated the ability to hire, train, and effectively manage a fully-staffed team of professional, safety certified drivers in an extremely competitive market...”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeDriveU, a National Express company leading shuttle solutions for campuses, workplaces and hospitals, has been selected by the University of Pennsylvania to support the Penn Transit Services and Parking team’s on-demand transportation operation. Penn’s program serves faculty, staff, students and guests from Penn, St. Joseph’s University and the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS).
— Dr. Michael Bernhardt, Director of Penn Transit Services
WeDriveU is providing more than 40 full-time drivers for the University’s fleet of vans and cutaway buses, in addition to a dedicated management team and maintenance assistants. The contract expands the initial agreement which began in 2021 when WeDriveU first began supplementing Penn Transit’s services.
Penn’s on-demand shuttles ease mobility by connecting the urban campus population to buildings and facilities, local services and public transit stops, including Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) rail stations and subway and trolley services. The service complements Penn’s wide range of commuter options, including discounted public transit passes, ridesharing services like vanpools, bike sharing, bike commuter options, and campus parking programs.
Dr. Michael Bernhardt, Director of Penn Transit Services, said: “WeDriveU has demonstrated the ability to hire, train, and effectively manage a fully-staffed team of professional, safety certified drivers in an extremely competitive market, while developing creative mobility strategies to improve the campus experience.”
Tim Wayland, Chief Commercial Officer of WeDriveU, added: “WeDriveU is thrilled to help Penn Transit Services fulfill its commitment to providing safe, convenient, sustainable, and accessible transit to the Penn community.”
About WeDriveU
WeDriveU is the leader in campus and workplace mobility solutions, specializing in shuttles for universities, companies and hospitals serving millions of annual passenger journeys nationwide. The company is part of the Shuttle and Transit division of National Express North America, a business unit of National Express Group, a global mobility leader serving nearly 800 million bus and rail passenger journeys on four continents. Explore WeDriveU’s university shuttle solutions at https://wedriveu.com/university-shuttles/. Learn more and browse careers at https://www.wedriveu.com.
WeDriveU will celebrate its expanding presence in Pennsylvania by sponsoring the Mobility Summit presented by the 82 Alliance, PennDOT and the Greater Valley Forge Transportation Management Association (GVFTMA). Join us Oct. 11, 2022. Register: https://www.82alliance.com/events.
About Penn Transit Services
Penn Transit Services delivers a wide selection of essential services to the Penn Community, including a robust transportation network that accommodates over 260,000 passengers every year. The departments are dedicated to providing superior service that offers safe, convenient, sustainable, and accessible options to those who come to this world-renown institution to work, study, and visit. Visit https://cms.business-services.upenn.edu/transportation/.
