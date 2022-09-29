Cottonwood Art Festival Announces Entertainment for October 1-2
Cheers to art, wine, and live music on the Imagery Courtyard Stage including Ryan Berg & The Velvet Ears, Legacy 4, and Big Joe Walker.RICHARDSON, TX, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cottonwood Art Festival announces the live entertainment for October 1-2 that will celebrate the 53rd semi-annual Fall show at Cottonwood Park in Richardson. The juried fine art show featuring more than 200 artists from around the world is free to attend and includes a lineup of bands on the Imagery Courtyard Stage and Acoustic Stage. The two stages of music include Ryan Berg & The Velvet Ears, Michael Lee, Legacy 4, Big Joe Walker, and Brad Thompson & the Undulating Band.
The Imagery Courtyard is sponsored by Imagery Wine Collection that have been exploring the intersection of art and wine for more than 30 years. Imagery Winery loves challenging tradition and pushing the boundaries of what is expected. Sip and savor their varietals while browsing the artist booths and enjoying the weekend at Cottonwood Art Festival.
The performance schedule for the Imagery Courtyard Stage and Acoustic Stage is as follows:
Saturday, October 1
Darrin Kobetich (10 a.m.)
Myah Mayhew (11 a.m.)
Taylor-DeLatte (11:45 a.m.)
Adam Joyner (1 p.m.)
Ryan Berg & The Velvet Ears (1:30 p.m.)
Ireland (3 p.m.)
Michael Lee (3:30 p.m.)
Legacy 4 (5:30 p.m.)
Sunday, October 2
Panda Steel Band (10 a.m.)
Christian Peacock (11 a.m.)
Marc Toussant Combo (11:45 a.m.)
Jade Nickol (1 p.m.)
Big Joe Walker (1:30 p.m.)
Sebastian Valenzuela (3 p.m.)
Brad Thompson & The Undulating Band (3:30 p.m.)
Live Art Demonstration
Jan Riggins is a self-taught artist who began as a musician and now creates extraordinary 3D murals and themed artwork using only chalk. Riggins will transfer the center sidewalk of the festival by colorfully bringing “There’s an art to having fun” to life. The artist explores all possibilities while pushing the boundaries of the surface and reflections with an artistic performance to impress an audience of all ages.
Admission, Hours and Location Information
Admission for Cottonwood Art Festival is free and open to the public on October 1-2, 2022. The event is held at Cottonwood Park located at 1321 W. Belt Line Rd. in Richardson, Texas.
- Hours for the 2022 Fall Festival are:
o Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and
o Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Festival Parking
Parking is available across from the Festival grounds at the Richardson High School football stadium. Shuttles are provided throughout the weekend to and from the parking area.
About Cottonwood Art Festival
Celebrating 53 years, the semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried show ranked among the Top 10 Fine Art Shows in the country. Local artists staged the first Festival at the scenic Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas in its humble beginnings in 1969. Cottonwood has since established itself as an internationally award-winning signature art event and become a tradition within the community. The Festival designed outreach programs as innovative tools to mentor students, designed to broaden the interest in visual arts beyond the art festival, and bring the art world into classrooms. www.cottonwoodartfestival.com
Serri Ayers
Cottonwood Art Festival
+1 972-744-4582
Cottonwood Art Festival Fall 2022 Entertainment sponsored by Imagery Wine Collection