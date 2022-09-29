Drexler Ceramic Enters Franchise Marketplace with New Opportunity
Drexler Ceramic is expanding through franchising, targeting Florida and its surrounding states followed by a nationwide sales push.
We are the only ceramic coating brand in the US to offer this franchise opportunity. We are working with exclusive cars on a daily basis, which is fantastic for a car enthusiast.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drexler Ceramic, an automotive detailing and ceramic coating company, announced its franchise launch this month.
— Alexandre Allemand, Owner and CEO of Drexler Ceramic
The company’s founder, Alexandre Allemand, first arrived in the US from France in 2020, opening his first Drexler Ceramic location. “After 2 years of growing success, franchising our business model was the easiest way to quickly grow and expand our brand in the US,” asserted Allemand.
Allemand and his franchise sales team are aiming to first expand in their home state of Florida. “Our first focus is here in Florida and our surrounding states due to the convenience of training and traveling for our franchise partners,” stated Allemand. “There’s also a big market here in Florida for all of Drexler Cerarmic’s services. Next we will expand to the rest of the US as our business model is replicable anywhere.”
Drexler Ceramic offers its franchisees a full suite of support services, including ongoing operational and marketing support. All franchises are expected to come prepared to be happy and excited about the brand, says Alexandre. “If franchisees feel good with their business, they will deliver good work and we will continue to grow together,” said Allemand. “Our goal is to find motivated franchisees and create a good community among them as we continue to expand.”
According to Allemande, Drexler Ceramic and the ceramic technology it uses has a strong future. “We are the only ceramic coating brand in the US to offer this franchise opportunity. We are working with exclusive cars on a daily basis, which is fantastic for a car enthusiast,” asserted Allemande. The brand not only applies the specialized ceramic coating, they manufacture all products and guarantee availability for its franchisees. In addition to ceramic coating, several services are available through Drexler Ceramic including leather coating, glass coating, wheels coating, and advanced paint correction.
For more information about the Drexler Ceramic franchise opportunity, visit their franchise site at www.drexlerceramicfranchise.com.
ABOUT DREXLER CERAMIC
Drexler Ceramic is a leading manufacturer of high end ceramic coating products. The brand carries a proprietary product line and offers a signature detailing program, comprehensive coating inspections, and sealant applications. To learn more about Drexler Ceramic, visit www.drexlerceramic.com. To learn more about Drexler Ceramic’s franchise ownership, visit www.drexlerceramicfranchise.com.
