Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,909 in the last 365 days.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market to be Driven by the Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Price, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global veterinary diagnostics market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, product type, animal type, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-diagnostics-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.62 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.9%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.37 Billion

Increased animal health expenditure, rising prevalence of zoonotic illnesses, number of veterinary practitioners, and technological advancement in point of care diagnostics, growth in the animal population, along with the increased pet ownership, and rising demand for animal-based food products. The industry is projected to be propelled even further by rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics. It gives quick findings for clinical tests and may be assessed immediately, saving time.

Veterinary care has recently become a topic of global concern and discussion. The huge influx of students who intend to study and specialise in veterinary care has also propelled the market. Expansion of the market is due to an increase in the number of in-clinic diagnostic procedures and a surge in the purchase and usage of various diagnostic instruments that are utilised in veterinary practices.

Veterinary Diagnostics Industry Definition and Major Segments

Veterinary diagnostics can be defined as tests that aid in the diagnosis and identification of a variety of illnesses in animals. The procedures are carried out using a variety of ways that include excrement, blood, and tissue samples. The novel diagnostic procedures and technology that have been developed for human diagnostics are also widely used in veterinary diagnostics.

Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-diagnostics-market

The veterinary diagnostics market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its technology into:

Immunodiagnostics
Clinical Biochemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Hematology
Urinalysis
Others

By prodyct type, the market is divided into:

Instruments
Consumables

Based on animal type, the market includes:

Companion Animals
Dogs
Cats
Horses
Others
Livestock Animals
Cattle
Pigs
Poultry
Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Trends

The growing income levels, rising demand for pet insurance, and growing animal health expenditure are some of the major factors that are accelerating the growth of the industry. An increase in pet adoption during the pandemic is also expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Several governments are now under pressure to build state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals and healthcare facilities.

As a result, in the coming years, the global veterinary diagnostics market is predicted to grow significantly. Animal rights advocates have also convinced governments to build new veterinary treatment, diagnostic, and therapy facilities. This is another important driver driving the veterinary diagnostics industry forward. In the case of developed markets, many private insurance companies are attracting owners and companies, which is boosting the growth of the market. Increasing investments in pet animals to protect them and improve the human-animal relationship are also driving the veterinary diagnostics market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Idvet, Biomérieux SA, Virbac, Heska Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Zoetis, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., and Idexx Laboratories, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Bakery Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bakery-products-market

Drywall Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/drywall-market

FRP Cable Tray Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/frp-cable-tray-market

Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-market

India Online Food Delivery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-online-food-delivery-market

Industrial Hose Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-hose-market

Marine Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/marine-lighting-market

Medical Simulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-simulation-market

Medical Writing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-writing-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.