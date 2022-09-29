Easy Choice Wireless Now Providing High-Speed Internet Services to Rural American Communities
Families need high-quality internet for their jobs, to participate in school and access health careCARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 21st century, access to affordable, high-speed internet is no longer a luxury: American families need high-quality internet to do their jobs, participate in school, access health care and stay connected. So, telecom company Easy Choice Wireless is stepping up to provide high-speed internet services to rural American communities using 4G LTE so they don’t get left behind.
“Our primary focus is on helping to provide nationwide high-speed internet services to our underserved rural communities,” said John Robertson, Vice President of Easy Choice Wireless. “But far too many rural communities remain unconnected. Over 14 percent of our population – 47 million people – do not have access to broadband infrastructure that provides minimally adequate speeds.”
Easy Choice Wireless has data plans that start at $99 and provide rural internet coverage, as well as for RVs and Wi-Fi hotspots. The easy-to-install service includes a free router and does not require a credit check.
In speaking about use cases for Easy Choice Wireless, Robertson noted more than 11 percent of American households have a recreational vehicle. Recreational vehicles are more than just entertainment; they are mobile homes as well as workplaces, he said.
There is such a thing as RV internet, Robertson said, and those living that lifestyle, as well as digital nomads, need a mobile strategy. His insider tips include adding a cellular router with a modem for advanced requirements like video clip conferencing, PC gaming and more.
Easy Choice Wireless offers a seven-day, no risk trial. Its plans are offered nationwide and provide service from all three major carriers under one umbrella.
The company’s cutting-edge modems and routers allow customers to seamlessly access the most optimal signal strength in any given area regardless of network operator. Easy Choice Wireless is a one-stop shop that provides the hardware and reliable network access that is often lacking in rural areas.
Robertson said service performance may be affected by a customer’s proximity to a cell site, the capacity of the cell site, the number of other users connected to the same cell site, the surrounding terrain, radio frequency interference, applicable network management practices and applications used.
The company donates a portion of its proceeds to Operation Support Our Veterans, which helps distressed veterans cope with the challenges that often result from returning to civilian life after military service. The organization provides financial support, resources and education through various programs.
Easy Choice Wireless is currently offering a limited number of shares in the company to accredited investors. This is the first round of financing offered by Easy Choice Wireless and is being undertaken pursuant to Regulation D Rule 506(c). The funding will be utilized to market and grow Easy Choice Wireless’ customer base in rural America.
“We believe that Easy Choice Wireless is a timely investment, connected to a quickly growing market providing wireless internet service to rural America, as well as RVers and the mobile work force,” Robertson said.
For more information about Easy Choice Wireless’ highest-quality 4G LTE rural internet and portable Wi-Fi service, visit easychoicewireless.com.
To see a video of Easy Choice Wireless in action, visit youtube.com/watch?v=1UKfY3_IOdA. Easy Choice Wireless can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.
About Easy Choice Wireless
Easy Choice Wireless is your wireless carrier solution for 4G LTE rural home, business and portable Wi-Fi mobile internet.
