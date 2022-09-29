Family Homes in Northeast Florida Becoming More Affordable as Housing Market Stabilizes

A community with award-winning homebuilders, exceptional amenities and a beautiful natural setting, Beacon Lake is a perfect and affordable location

In great news for homebuyers, homes are staying on the market longer

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Lake, a single-family home community located in St. Johns County, Florida, prides itself on affordable housing while offering today’s most sought-after lifestyle amenities.

According to the July 2022 Market Review report from the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR), the housing market is stabilizing and moving toward affordability. More homes are becoming available for purchase, with the inventory of single-family homes up to a 2.6-month supply at 4,962 houses. Houses are also staying on the market longer, making it easier for homebuyers to find their perfect home.

Mark Rosener, President of NEFAR, said the house affordability index, which measures whether a typical family earns enough to qualify for a mortgage on a home, is moving in a positive direction. The index rose 2.9% to a 70 for a single-family home, but a number greater than 100 is preferred.

“We are thrilled to see the housing market stabilize for families looking to buy or sell a home,” said Bruce Parker, Managing Director of Beacon Lake’s developer, BBX Capital Real Estate. “We know how stressful it can be to purchase a home during unstable markets and work alongside our award-winning builders to make the homebuying process as painless as possible for families joining our community.”

Location and schools are an important factor when it comes to buying an affordable home. In St. Johns County prices have increased by 1.8% to a median price of $565,000.

Opportunity grows with Beacon Lake, as they are in the midst of completing their Phase 3B community development which will offer home buyers with options for homesites by builders Toll Brothers and Dream Finders Homes.

At Beacon Lake, single-family homes start from the $400’s, with top-rated medical facilities and schools close by. The community is near Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, named by US News and World Report as a top regional hospital in Florida, and St. Johns County Schools, one of Florida’s top-rated school districts.

Located between I-95 and US 1 on CR210, the community offers a wide range of amenities in the neighborhood, such as a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake, 358 acres of nature preserve, and an 8,200 square foot Lake House Amenity & Fitness Center, featuring a pool, fitness center, sand beach, dog park, boardwalk, kayak and canoe area, tennis courts, and more. Plus, it provides an easy commute to plenty of shops, restaurants, entertainment, golf courses, sports venues, and beautiful beaches.

While the affordability index fluctuates, this trend is promising for families looking to move. Families interested in Beacon Lake are encouraged to visit their website to learn more about available properties.