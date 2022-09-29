Disrupt Minds Joins Hands With Metaverse Standards Forum

Disrupt Minds Partnered Metaverse Standard Forums Disrupt Minds

A US based tech company, Disrupt Minds has partnered with Metaverse Standards Forum to enter a new era of interoperability and effective use of the platform.

Metaverse is going to be the new leap and slowly and gradually, the world will understand the immense potential of the platform.” — Syed Owais. Founder & CEO - Disrupt Minds