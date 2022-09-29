Winnebago Industries to Host Investor Day on November 15, 2022

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Lanier Islands resort in Georgia. Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe, and other members of the Winnebago Industries leadership team will provide an overview of the Company’s long-term strategies, business updates and perspective on the outdoor lifestyle industry.



Management presentations are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and will conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. There will also be an opportunity for in person attendees to experience and engage with select Winnebago Industries products before and after the presentation.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. The event will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to listen via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. Additionally, an audio replay of the meeting presentations will be made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website ( http://investor.wgo.net ) for approximately one year following the event.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.