Little Leaves Behavioral Services Opens New Location in Lutherville, Maryland

ABA therapy center meets growing need for high-quality, early intervention resources for young children with autism

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for preschool-aged children on the autism spectrum, today announced its new location in Lutherville, Maryland, is open and accepting clients. Marking its sixth center in the state, the Lutherville center reflects Little Leave’s commitment to helping more children with social, communication, and behavioral challenges grow and succeed.



The center’s team of highly trained professionals provide evidence-based applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy to help young people develop and learn. The program is specifically designed for children ages 18 months to 6 years with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis and is run in a preschool-like setting to help improve their school-readiness skills and build independence. Little Leaves’ clinical staff partners with the child’s family to develop and implement individualized therapeutic plans.

Located at 1840 York Road, Suite K-M, the new Little Leaves center has the capacity to serve up to 24 clients and will create 30 new employment opportunities for jobseekers, including experienced board-certified behavior analysts (BCBAs) and registered behavior technicians (RBTs). At approximately 7,000 square feet, the center includes specialized individual therapy, group therapy, and play spaces.

“Our goal is to improve the lives of children with autism spectrum disorder and this expansion helps bring additional treatment options to Maryland families in the Lutherville area,” said Jannette Puisseaux, M.A., BCBA, LBA, center director, Little Leaves. “We look forward to reaching even more children and families in the region and transforming their lives through early intervention.”

Puisseaux is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst who has worked with individuals diagnosed with an autism spectrum diagnosis (ASD) and other developmental disabilities for nearly 15 years. Prior to joining the Little Leaves team, she was the director of related services at The Auburn School and previously worked at the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Neurobehavioral Units (inpatient and outpatient). Puisseaux earned her B.S. in psychology and M.A. in clinical and health psychology from the Complutense University of Madrid (Spain), and a post-graduate certificate in applied behavior analysis from the Florida Institute of Technology.

The Lutherville center joins Little Leaves’ other Maryland locations in Germantown, Columbia, Silver Spring, White Marsh, and Millersville. Little Leaves currently operates 12 centers across Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

Little Leaves Behavioral Services is accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence®. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

For more information, please visit https://littleleaves.org/lutherville or email info@littleleaves.org.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org

