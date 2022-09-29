Veterinary Telemedicine Market Worth USD 342.6 million by 2027 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Telemedicine market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Veterinary Telemedicine market during 2022-2028.

The global Veterinary Telemedicine market size was valued at USD 123.85 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.48% during the forecast period, reaching USD 342.6 million by 2027.

Global Veterinary Telemedicine Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Through The Phone

Via Internet

Other

Applications: -

Radiographic Reporting

CT Reporting

X-Ray & PACS Advice

MRI Reporting

Other

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Oncura Partners

Linkyvet

WellHaven Pet Health

VetCT.

Agora.io

Anipanion

Petpro Connect

TeleVet

PawSquad

Vetoclock

Vetchat

Detailed TOC of Global Veterinary Telemedicine Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect: -

1 Veterinary Telemedicine Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Veterinary Telemedicine Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Veterinary Telemedicine Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Veterinary Telemedicine Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Veterinary Telemedicine Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Veterinary Telemedicine Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Veterinary Telemedicine Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

