Hillsboro Aero Academy Announces Title IV Status in its Effort to Expand Flight School Payment Options

The designation adds to the flight school’s long track record as a career-focused flight school with the highest standards of helicopter and airplane flight training.

/EIN News/ -- Hillsboro, Oregon, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsboro Aero Academy, a U.S.-based leading provider of helicopter and airplane pilot career training, announced today that it has been designated a Title IV participating educational institution by the U.S. Department of Education.

The designation is awarded to post-secondary institutions for meeting high academic and administrative standards that prepare students for their future careers. Fewer than 1% of flight schools in the U.S. hold Title IV status.

With the school’s Title IV status, domestic students can now use college savings plans, known as 529 Plans, to pay for their training. They may also qualify for tax deductions on tuition and deferment of some federal student loans from previous schooling while they are enrolled with HAA. The school also intends to expand its third-party financing options available to students.

“This achievement truly reflects the career-focused training we’ve provided for more than four decades,” said CEO Natalia Cimpean. “All of our instructors and staff take pride in this designation, but we’re most excited about the benefits it can bring to our students.”

The announcement caps a two-year process of preparation and documentation. Hillsboro Aero Academy (HAA) was qualified to apply under its accreditation through the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). The school then applied for and received licensure under the state of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC). To receive Title IV status with the U.S. Department of Education, the school was required to document its academic progress policy, its graduation and withdrawal rates, its program administration and record-keeping, in addition to many other aspects of its administrative and academic excellence.

Prospective students can learn more by contacting HAA directly at info@flyhaa.com.

About Hillsboro Aero Academy

Since 1980, the mission of Hillsboro Aero Academy has been to deliver the finest airplane and helicopter training in the sky. Thousands of professional aviators from 75+ countries have chosen us to fulfill their dream of a career in flight. HAA delivers an extended visa option for international students, an industry-leading reputation, the industry’s top safety certification, and one of the world’s most diverse flight environments through its three Oregon-based campuses.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/hillsboro-aero-academy-announces-title-iv-status-in-its-effort-to-expand-flight-school-payment-options/

Hillsboro Aero Academy 3565 NE Cornell Rd Hillsboro OR 97124 United States 1.503.726.3000 https://flyhaa.com/