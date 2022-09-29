RegTech Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
RegTech Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Regulatory Intelligence Solutions in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global RegTech Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global RegTech market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment type, enterprise size, application, end-use, and major regions .
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/regtech-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.68 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 22.30%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 23.16 Billion
The large enterprises category is expected to account for a major portion of the worldwide RegTech business, based on enterprise size. This is because most publicly traded corporations are required to implement regulatory programmes. Furthermore, manually monitoring all operations is impossible due to the constant changes in norms and regulations between businesses and areas. As a result, demand for RegTech solutions and services is increasing, particularly among major corporations.
RegTech Industry Definition and Major Segments
RegTech, which is a combination of the words “regulatory” and “technology,” is a technology-based approach to managing regulatory processes in the financial industry. It uses technology like machine learning, cloud computing, biometrics, blockchain, and others to help firms comply with rules more efficiently and at a lower cost. Regulatory monitoring, risk management, data analytics, reporting, and fraud detection are just a few of the duties it may help with.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/regtech-market
By component, the industry is segmented into:
Solution
Services
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of deployment type into:
Cloud
On-Premises
By enterprise size, the industry is segmented into:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its application into:
Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management
Regulatory Intelligence
Risk and Compliance Management
Regulatory Reporting
Identity Management
On the basis of end-use, the industry is segmented into:
Banks
Insurance Companies
Fintech Firms
IT and Telecom
Public Sectors
Energy and Utilities
Others
The EMR report looks into the regional markets of the product like:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
RegTech Market Trends
The market is being driven by significant technology breakthroughs such as growing usage of artificial intelligence, robotics process automation, and other technologies in various sectors to stay up with rapid regulatory changes. In addition, the need to improve products and services, customer experiences, and processes while lowering compliance costs and managing regulatory pressure is driving demand for RegTech solutions. Furthermore, the market benefits from the necessity to develop identity management techniques, such as KYC for identity verification, KYC for onboarding, and KYC for AML checks, among others, in order to keep up with ever-changing worldwide KYC rules. Furthermore, due to the growing trend of digitisation, emerging nations such as China and India present considerable prospects for RegTech solution providers to extend and enhance their solutions in the region. Furthermore, rising penalties for non-compliance with rules and the need to combat financial crimes are likely to fuel market growth throughout the projection period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Abside Smart Financial Technologies, ACTICO GmbH, Acuant, Inc., Ascent Technologies, Inc., and IBM Corp, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
