Boiler Control Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.72 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 5.85% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Growing requirement for minimizing carbon footprint and improving boiler efficiency through the adoption of artificial intelligence, integration of burner management system for optimization of the boiler process, and the necessity for replacing aging power plants in the developing economies are the driving factors of the boilers control market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Boiler Control Market ” By Type (Water Tube Boiler and Fire Tube Boiler), By Component (Hardware and Software), By End User (Industrial, Commercial), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Boiler Control Market size was valued at USD 1.72 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Boiler Control Market Overview

Boiler control is a system that manages, commands direct, and regulates the boiler. It provides greater control of heat and where it is distributed. It assists the boiler to distribute heat evenly throughout the building. Boiler control ranges from a single heating controller using a thermostat to large Industrial control systems which are used for controlling processes or large machines.

Boiler control improves heat-transfer rates throughout the system. It also provides advance warning of problems and maintenance. The other factors like the ability of automatic adjustments, to increase comfort levels can accelerate the boiler control market. Boiler control also offers substantial fuel savings as it can control the operation of the boiler as per the requirement of the heat. It also helps in saving energy and leaves less carbon footprint. However, the compatibility and difficulties in setup and installation of the boiler control can create challenges for the global market. The high upfront cost might strangle the market.

High upgrading cost of aging power plants is the major factor restraining the growth of the market. This cost is related with new automated solutions such as DCS, SCADA, and PLC, which require huge capital investments. The automation software systems utilized in power plants required maintenance and upgrades infrequently. It is not possible for small power plants and captive power plants to tolerate such expenses.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Burnham Commercial, Cleaver-Brooks, HBX Control Systems, Honeywell International, Micromod Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens, Spirax Sarco, Weil-Mclain, Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Boiler Control Market On the basis of Components, Type, End-User, and Geography.

Boiler Control Market, By Components Hardware Software



Boiler Control Market, By Type Water Tube Boiler Fire Tube Boiler



Boiler Control Market, By End User Industrial Commercial



Boiler Control Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



