Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault & Criminal Threatening / 22B2004361
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2004361
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09-28-22 / 2038 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Bethel Road, Randolph
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Charles Woodring
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09-28-22, at approximately 2038 Hours, State Police were informed of a threatening complaint. Investigation revealed that Charles Woodring physically assaulted a family member and threatened harm upon them. Woodring was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton.
Woodring was subsequently lodged on $1000 bail at the Southern State Correctional Center and issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Criminal Court on 09-29-22 for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-29-22 / 1230 PM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center
BAIL:$1000
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
Troop B: Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933