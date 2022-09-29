Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault & Criminal Threatening / 22B2004361

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2004361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09-28-22 / 2038 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Bethel Road, Randolph

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Charles Woodring

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-28-22, at approximately 2038 Hours, State Police were informed of a threatening complaint. Investigation revealed that Charles Woodring physically assaulted a family member and threatened harm upon them. Woodring was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton.

Woodring was subsequently lodged on $1000 bail at the Southern State Correctional Center and issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Criminal Court on 09-29-22 for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-29-22 / 1230 PM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center

BAIL:$1000

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov