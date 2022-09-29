Digestive Health Product Market is estimated to be US$ 99.01 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2032 - By PMI

Global Digestive Health Product Market, By Ingredients (Multivitamins, Probiotics, Supplements, Digestive Enzymes, Prebiotics, and Others), By Product (Dairy, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Cereals, Bakery Products, and Others), By Application (Constipation, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Acid Reflux, Bloating, Bleeding, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital, Supermarkets, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digestive Disorder is caused by the meal or food which is unable or difficult to digest. Food including spices, fats, acidic food, drinking alcohol, carbonated beverages, anxiety, stress causes indigestion and led to digestive disorder. Digestive Disorder includes irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance, constipation, diarrhea, bloating of stomach, gastroesophageal reflux disease, bleeding, and hiatal hernia. Digestive Enzymes helps in softening stool and helps in improving digestion process. Individual with lactose intolerance and pancreatic insufficiency are recommended to take Digestive Enzymes. Prebiotics are plant fibers. Prebiotics act as a fertilizer. Prebiotics helps in stimulating the growth of healthy bacteria in intestine. Prebiotics helps in improving the bloating and bowel movements, improving consistency of stool, prevents constipation, etc. Supplements like Lacitol, Sujiaonori, MaZiRenWan (MZRW), Senna, Carnitine, Aloe Vera, Fiber, Magnesium helps in relieving the symptoms of Constipation by stimulating mucous membrane of colon, softening stool, fecal speeding up time, increase in volume of stool, motility of intestine, and improving digestive function. Consumption of fast food, processed packed food, red meat, soft drinks has led to digestive problems in individual. To overcome this digestive disorders, digestive health products are highly benefitted. However, increase in awareness about digestive health and rising demand has fueled the Digestive Health Product Market growth. Global Digestive Health Product Market accounted for US$ 44.4 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 99.01 Billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4%.

The report “Global Digestive Health Product Market, By Ingredients (Multivitamins, Probiotics, Supplements, Digestive Enzymes, Prebiotics, and Others), By Product (Dairy, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Cereals, Bakery Products, and Others), By Application (Constipation, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Acid Reflux, Bloating, Bleeding, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital, Supermarkets, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In March 2022, Bonn Group has launched Americana Digestive Minis Biscuits. This newly range of biscuits are inexpensive, offers healthy nutrition, lowers the cholesterol levels, maintain health of bowel.

In September 2022, MegaFood launched the new Digestive Health Water Enhancers with fruit flavors like lemon ginger kombucha, pineapple mango kombucha and guava passion fruit kombucha which helps in delivering and refreshing gut support with probiotics and prebiotics.

In December 2021, EZZ has launched new products which will help in supporting the digestive health system. The newly launched product EZZ Biotic EnGastro Capsule and EZZ Biotic HHP Support Probiotic will help in treating diarrhea, reduce irritable bowel movements, improve healthy digestive system, target bacterial balance in gut by providing effective microbiome digestive support.

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4946









Analyst View:

Digestive Health Product innovation is growing around the world, owing to recent advancements. Wide variety of applications in constipation, bloating, bleeding, gastrointestinal disease, acid reflux has increased the demand of Digestive Health Product in market. However, rising digestive disease, increased consumption of fast food, packed food, red meat, processed food, has given rise in demand for Digestive Health Products. Recent advancement in products and its wide variety of applications has driven the growth of the market. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Digestive Health Product Market, By Ingredients (Multivitamins, Probiotics, Supplements, Digestive Enzymes, Prebiotics, and Others), By Product (Dairy, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Cereals, Bakery Products, and Others), By Application (Constipation, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Acid Reflux, Bloating, Bleeding, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital, Supermarkets, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Digestive-Health-Product-Market-4946

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Digestive Health Product Market accounted for US$ 44.4 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 99.01 Billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4%. The Global Digestive Health Product Market is segmented based on Ingredients, Product, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

Based on Ingredient, Global Digestive Health Product Market is segmented into Multivitamins, Probiotics, Supplements, Digestive Enzymes, Prebiotics, and others.

Based on Product, Global Digestive Health Product Market is segmented into Dairy, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Cereals, Bakery Products, and others.

Based on Application, Global Digestive Health Product Market is segmented into Constipation, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Acid Reflux, Bloating, Bleeding, and others.

Based on Distribution Channel, Global Digestive Health Product Market is segmented into Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital, Supermarkets, and others.

By Region, the Global Digestive Health Product Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Digestive Health Product Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Digestive Health Product Market includes, Nestle SA, General Mills Inc., Cargill Inc., Arla Foods, Cie Gervais Danone, DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc., BASF SE, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BioGaia AB, Danisco A/S, Lallemand.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Digestive Health Product Market, By Ingredient Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Multivitamins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Probiotics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Supplements Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Digestive Enzymes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Prebiotics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Digestive Health Product Market, By Product, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Dairy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Non-alcoholic Beverages Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cereals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Bakery Products Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Digestive Health Product Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Constipation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Vomiting Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Diarrhea Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Acid Reflux Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Bloating Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Bleeding Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Digestive Health Product Market, By Distribution Channel, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Online Pharmacies Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Retail Pharmacies Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Hospital Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Supermarkets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



To know more: Click here

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse for Related Reports:

1. Global Gut & Digestive Health Market, By Ingredient (Prebiotics, Probiotics and Food Enzymes (Animal-Based, Plant-Based and Microbial-Based)), By Product (Diary Product, Bakery & Cereal, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Supplements and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

2. Global Metabolism Drugs Market, By Therapy Type (Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Substrate Reduction Therapy, Small Molecule Drugs, and Others), By Application (Glycogen Metabolism Disease, Lipid Metabolism Disease, Amino Acid Metabolism Disease, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

3. Global Iron Metabolism Disorders Drugs Market, By Metabolism Disorder (Iron Deficiency and Iron Overloaded), By Drug Type (Iron isomaltoside 1000, Deferasirox, Acetylcysteine, Deferiprone, Metformin, and Others (Sitagliptin and Erythropoietin)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com